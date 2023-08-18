ECOWAS may send mission to Niger for talks with rebels on August 19

DUBAI, August 18. /TASS/. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) may send a mission to Niger for talks with rebels, Abdel-Fatau Musah, the West African bloc’s commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, said following a meeting of ECOWAS military chiefs in Ghana.

"Possibly, tomorrow, an ECOWAS mission will travel to Niger to continue following a peaceful path to restoring constitutional order [in that country]," Agence France-Presse quoted him as saying. "We are ready to resolve the issue peacefully but it takes two to tango," he added.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (known as CNSP for its French name: Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. The ECOWAS leaders imposed severe sanctions on the rebels, demanded that Bazoum be released and threatened to use force.

On August 10, upon returning from the ECOWAS summit in Nigeria, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara said that the ECOWAS leaders agreed to launch a military operation in Niger as soon as possible. The CNSP ordered the Nigerien army on high alert amid ECOWAS’ statements on its readiness to launch an intervention.