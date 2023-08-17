North Korea readying launch of intercontinental missile, military satellite, Seoul says

SEOUL, August 17. /TASS/. South Korean intelligence claims that Pyongyang is purportedly preparing to stage "various incitements," including the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (IBM) and a military reconnaissance satellite, during joint US-South Korean drills and a trilateral summit between the US, the Republic of Korea and Japan at US President Joe Biden’s Camp David retreat.

"North Korea is preparing various provocations, such as the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, which are directed against the summit of the Republic of Korea, the US and Japan, as well as the US-South Korean military exercises," the News1 agency quoted Yoo Sang-bum, a member of the South Korean parliament, as saying. The US-South Korean Ulchi Freedom Shield drills will be held on August 21-31 and the top-level meeting at Camp David is slated for August 18.

On Thursday, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service presented a report to parliament. Parliamentarian Yoo Sang-bum said that active traffic of vehicles servicing IBM launches was registered, including the frequent shuttling of liquid fuel from factories.

Additionally, South Korean intelligence commented on the possibility of a fresh launch by North Korea of a military reconnaissance satellite. "Chairman Kim Jong Un demanded that completing technological preparations be prioritized in the second half of the year, and North Korea is occupied with that. [Intelligence] reported that if the satellite’s [technical] glitches are successfully removed, the launch is possible at the end of August or in early September because it will set the tone for the run-up to the 75th anniversary of the [founding of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] on September 9 [Day of the Foundation of the Republic - TASS]," the South Korean lawmaker said.

On May 31, North Korea attempted to launch its first military reconnaissance satellite. The Chollima-1 rocket carrying the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite fell into the Yellow Sea due to second-stage engine issues and fuel instability. The North Korean authorities announced plans to carry out another launch in the near future after troubleshooting the relevant issues.