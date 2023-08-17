Zelensky signs laws extending martial law for another 90 days

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has signed laws on the extension of martial law and general mobilization adopted earlier by the parliament for another 90 days, until November 15, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said.

"The president signed the laws on the extension of martial law and general mobilization for 90 days, that is, until November 15, 2023," the lawmaker wrote on his Telegram channel. The laws were adopted by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) on July 27.

The extension of martial law in the country for such a period means the cancellation of parliamentary elections in Ukraine, which were scheduled to be held in October. No elections can be held during the period of martial law.

Discussions about the possible cancellation of parliamentary and presidential elections have been going on in Ukraine for a long time. Zelensky has repeatedly stated that the election of the head of state can be held only after the end of hostilities. The speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, also noted that according to the law, no elections can be held during martial law.

Martial law in Ukraine was introduced on February 24, 2022. It was extended several times, the last time also for 90 days. On February 25, 2022, Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. The Verkhovna Rada also extended it several times.