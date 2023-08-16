Armenian top diplomat discusses humanitarian situation in Karabakh with Lavrov

YEREVAN, August 16. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has discussed the necessity of preventing a humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno-Karabakh with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the imperative to prevent the humanitarian catastrophe resulting from Azerbaijan's 8-month-long illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor and the ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh," a statement by the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

Ahead of the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council which will be held today at Armenia’s request, Mirzoyan stressed the necessity of the effective use of existing mechanisms aimed at lifting the blockade of the Lachin Corridor reflected in the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan and the orders of the International Court of Justice.