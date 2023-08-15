US not seeking war with Russia, has no assets in Black Sea — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, August 15. /TASS/. The United States is not seeking a war with Russia and has no military assets in the Black Sea, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Tuesday.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal wrote, citing sources in the US administration, that Washington was examining the possibility of securing Ukrainian grain exports from ports on the Danube river, and military solutions are not ruled out in this context to protect incoming and outgoing ships.

"We don’t have any US assets within the Black Sea," Singh said, when asked to comment on the report.

"I don’t have any decision or announcement to make on that," the spokesperson added. "It’s something that we continue to monitor. We’ve been very clear we don’t seek war with Russia. There is a fight that the we are helping Ukraine in. But at this moment I don’t have any announcements to make when it comes to the Black Sea or <…> helping shipments move out.".