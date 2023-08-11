Venezuela ready to contribute to BRICS, says top diplomat

CARACAS, August 11. /TASS/. Venezuela sees BRICS as a new way of world order and is ready to join this organization and contribute to its further development, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil told TASS in an interview.

"Venezuela sees BRICS as a new choice for the world, a new choice of unity, a new modern world and economic order," the top diplomat pointed out. He recalled that "Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has already announced the submission of a formal application for the country to join BRICS."

"We believe that we can make an important contribution to BRICS because Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world, more than 300 billion barrels," Gil said. "Venezuela has an advanced infrastructure and can become an energy hub for BRICS," the minister suggested. "BRICS is an emerging world with new opportunities for industrial, economic, agricultural, commercial and financial development," he pointed out.

"The summit to be held in South Africa on August 22-24 will open a new and undoubtedly successful phase for BRICS," Gil emphasized. "And we look forward to participating in it," the minister added.