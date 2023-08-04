ECOWAS top military agree plan on possible intervention in Niger — agency

PRETORIA, August 4. /TASS/. The chiefs of staff and senior military officials from the member countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have worked out a plan of possible military intervention in Niger, Reuters reported on Friday, citing ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel Fatau Moussa.

According to Moussa, the final decision concerning further actions with respect to Niger will be made by the ECOWAS leaders.

He said that the plan to potentially intervene militarily in Niger has been drafted in case the rebels refuse to cede power and restore constitutional order. The details of the plan, in his words, will be kept secret so that the rebels would not know when and where a strike could be delivered.

The plan was adopted at the 3-day emergency meeting of the ECOWAS top military leadership in the Nigerian capital city of Abuja.