Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in safe condition, Rosatom chief says

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is in safe condition as radiation levels in the area are normal, said Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation.

"We view the facility’s condition as absolutely safe. Yesterday, an IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] mission inspected the entire territory of the power plant and measured the radiation level, which turned out to be natural," Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit.

IAEA experts also surveyed hydrotechnical facilities and measured the water level in the cooling pond, which stands at 16.3 meters and "is absolutely satisfactory." Besides, they inspected a well drilled to add water to the pond if necessary.

"The IAEA commission inspected the plant area for explosive devices. It was observed that no explosive devices had been discovered in working areas. We will continue to support active participation by IAEA inspectors in efforts to control the power plant’s functioning," Likhachev added.

