NEW YORK, July 27. /TASS/. The administration of US President Joe Biden played a significant role in both attacks on the Crimean Bridge, American journalist Seymour Hersh said, citing an unnamed US official.

"The Biden administration’s role in both attacks [on the Crimean Bridge] was vital," Hersh wrote on his website. "Of course, it was our technology. The drone was remotely guided and half submerged - like a torpedo. Our national strategy is that Zelensky can do whatever he wants to do. There’s no adult supervision," the journalist quoted a US official as saying.

Hersh also pointed out that the US had failed to consider how Moscow would respond to Kiev's attacks on the Crimean Bridge.

On the night of July 17, two Ukrainian surface drones attacked the Crimean Bridge. Two adults were killed and a teenage girl was injured. As a result of the terrorist act, the roadbed of the automobile section of the bridge was damaged. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on the terrorist act.