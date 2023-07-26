Foreign minister of Guinea arrives in St. Petersburg to take part in Russia-Africa summit

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. A delegation of Guinea, led by Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, African Integration and Guineans abroad Morissanda Kouyate, arrived in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Wednesday to participate in the Russia-Africa summit.

A plane, carrying the high-ranking Guinean delegation, has landed at Pulkovo Airport, a TASS correspondent reported.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia is in talks with Guinea about energy cooperation. As the Russian Energy Ministry said in June, the sides view solar energy projects and the development of hydroelectric power generation and geological prospecting as priority areas.

The second Russia-Africa summit as well as an economic forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 27 through 28. The first such summit was held in Sochi from October 22-24, 2019 under the motto "For Peace, Security, and Development." TASS is the event’s photo hosting agency and information partner.