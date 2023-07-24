US mounts cyberattacks on critical Russian infrastructure ‘under Ukrainian flag’

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The United States is launching cyberattacks against Russia’s critical information infrastructure "under the Ukrainian flag," Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said on Monday.

"The Pentagon’s cybercommand, the National Security Agency and the Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence are planning and steering information attacks under the Ukrainian flag on our country’s critical information infrastructure," the Rossiyskaya Gazeta quoted him as saying at a meeting with his counterparts from the BRICS nations and seven Friends of BRICS countries.

"American special services enlist Ukrainian hacker groups for such attacks," he added.

According to Patrushev, hacker attacks target Russia’s financial infrastructure, transport, energy, and telecom facilities, as well as industrial enterprises and government services websites.

"It is a secret to no one that Washington and its allies are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine," he noted. "Along with the aggressive information and propaganda campaign and weapons supplies, the US Special Operations Command is supervising the activities of the Ukrainian Center for Information and Psychological Operations."

"The collective West has taken the course of militarizing the information space and improving computer attack methods," he stressed.