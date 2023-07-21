White House mum on whether it's time to admit that Kiev blew up Nord Stream

NEW YORK, July 22. /TASS/. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan did not answer the question whether it is time for the US to admit that the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 pipelines was organized by Kiev.

At the 2023 Aspen Security Forum, US news editor and Financial Times columnist Edward Luce noted that "it seems Ukrainians did sabotage that (the Nord Stream piplines - TASS)." He asked the national security adviser whether it was "time to concede that that's what happened, for very understandable reasons."

Sullivan did not answer the journalist directly. "Well, as you know, there is an ongoing investigation in multiple countries in Europe. And the last thing that I'm going to do to our allies in Europe is front running investigation that they are conducting. We'll let that play out. We'll let them lay out the results of that investigation. And I'm not gonna pretend that's okay," he said.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported “unprecedented damage” on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. Following the incident, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case on charges of international terrorism. Germany, Denmark and Sweden announced national investigations, but refused to involve Russia.