Trump claims he could get Russia-Ukraine settlement in 24 hours

NEW YORK, July 19. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump told Fox News he could convince Russia and Ukraine to settle the crisis.

"As you know, I get along very well with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. I would tell Putin you’ve got to settle. I would tell [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky you’ve got to settle," Trump said on Tuesday as he detailed his response to the Ukraine crisis.

"I would tell one you’re gonna load up with money, I’d tell the other you are not gonna get any money. I would get a settlement in 24 hours," the Republican claimed.

Previously, Trump has repeatedly said that he would broker peace in Ukraine in 24 hours, however, he never explained exactly how he sees ending the conflict. Also, he did not rule out that Kiev might have to concede some territory to Russia.