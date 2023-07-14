US-led coalition’s planes violate Syrian airspace five times in past day

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area five times during the past day, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"A pair of the coalition’s F-16 fighter jets, a pair of Typhoon combat aircraft, and one MC-12 plane again violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, five times during the day," he said.

According to Gurinov, such actions create risks of air accidents with civilian planes.

Apart from that, in his words, fourteen violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 by the coalition’s drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.