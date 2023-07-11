France to supply long-range missiles to Ukraine — Macron

PARIS, July 11. /TASS/. Paris intends to supply Kiev with long-range missiles, French President Emmanuel Macron said upon arriving at a NATO summit in Vilnius on Tuesday.

"We made a decision to supply new missiles [to Ukraine] which allow to deliver strikes over great distances," he said.

Given the current situation and the Ukrainian counteroffensive, France "decided to increase deliveries of weapons and equipment to enable the Ukrainians to have the capacity to strike deeply," Macron said.

According to France-Presse, this is about SCALP missiles which are analogous to the UK’s Storm Shadow. They have a range of about 300 km.