US president visits UK amid London’s displeasure with his policy

LONDON, July 10. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden will visit the UK for the third time over the past 12 months on Monday to mend ties amid London’s grievances against the White House.

On the eve of the July 11-12 NATO summit in Vilnius, where he will head from London, the US president will meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III.

According to the White House, the trip will "further strengthen the close relationship between" Washington and London. It was announced as a "mini-state visit."

Sunak has put some effort into repairing relations with Biden following Brexit; certain disagreements over aid to Ukraine and its NATO membership remain.

"As we face new and unprecedented challenges to our physical and economic security, our alliances are more important than ever," Sunak said in a statement released by his office.

"The UK is Europe's leading NATO ally, we are the United States' most important trade, defense and diplomatic partner, and we are at the forefront of providing Ukraine with the support they need to succeed on the battlefield," said the UK prime minister.