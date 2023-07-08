NATO could clash with Russia if Ukraine joined bloc before conflict ends — Biden

NEW YORK, July 8. /TASS/. NATO could come into direct collision with Russia if Ukraine joined the bloc before the conflict in the country is over, US President Joe Biden said in an excerpt of an interview with CNN that was published on Friday.

"I don’t think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war," Biden said. "For example, if you did that, then, you know - and I mean what I say - we’re determined to commit every inch of territory that is NATO territory. It’s a commitment that we’ve all made, no matter what. If the war is going on, then we’re all in war. We’re at war with Russia, if that were the case.".