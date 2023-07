PARIS, July 2. /TASS/. Police detained 427 rioters at night from Saturday to Sunday, France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted.

"The night was calmer owing to decisive actions of police that made 427 detentions from the start of the evening," the minister wrote on his account in Twitter.

Forty-five thousand police officers and gendarmes would be on duty just as the night before, Darmanin said earlier.