MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Ukraine is ready to hold negotiations on a peace settlement based on the so-called "Ukrainian Peace Formula" with those countries that respect its territorial integrity, Head of the Presidential Office Andrey Yermak told the media, commenting on a recent meeting in Copenhagen.

Earlier, Germany’s ARD TV reported that an international meeting on Ukraine was held in Copenhagen "under conditions of strict secrecy" with the participation of diplomats from Western countries, as well as representatives of Brazil, India, China and South Africa. The TV channel noted that the West's goal was to gain the support of these BRICS countries, which so far have remained neutral in the situation around Ukraine. Later, Kiev confirmed that the Danish capital had hosted a meeting between security advisers and "political directors" from Ukraine, the Group of Seven and the Global South.

"We are ready to talk on the basis of our plan to responsible countries that respect our sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence, and our just struggle," the press service of the Ukrainian presidential office quoted Yermak as saying. He reiterated that precisely the "peace formula" promoted by Kiev should serve as a foundation for ending hostilities.

According to him, "the participants of the meetings agreed that this format is extremely effective and will be continued."

Earlier, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton said that the participants of the Copenhagen meeting reviewed the principles and means of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. According to her, "they had a positive and productive discussion about what principles for peace could look like." That said, she did not confirm whether any specific results should be expected following these consultations.

That said, a source in the Brazilian presidential administration told TASS that Brazil and other developing countries had not supported Kiev’s "peace formula." The source said that Celso Amorim, foreign policy adviser to the Brazilian president, took part in the meeting in Copenhagen.

Zelensky formula

Addressing the Group of Twenty summit in November, 2022, Zelensky said that Kiev had a "plan to achieve peace" consisting of ten points. Among them are nuclear, food and energy security, and an "all-for-all" exchange of "detainees," as well as the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity. He stressed that Kiev insisted on international security guarantees and had drafted a relevant document. He also said that Ukraine wanted an international mechanism to be established to get Russia to pay for the losses it has incurred as a result of hostilities.

Kiev continues to insist on its own "peace formula" and rejects other proposals. Thus, commenting on Brazil and the Vatican’s peace initiatives, Zelensky said that his country doesn’t need any mediators.

However, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Zelensky’s so-called peace plan is nothing but a US-compiled manual on how to ignite a conflict in Europe. Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Zelensky’s statements about a peaceful settlement were out of touch with reality.