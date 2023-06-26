Ukraine loses no less than 17 US armored vehicles Bradley — NYT

NEW YORK, June 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has lost at least 17 Bradley armored vehicles handed over to Kiev by the United States, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing a US official.

The daily notes that the United States has provided 113 armored vehicles to Kiev, of which at least 17, or more than 15%, have been damaged or destroyed.

Earlier, CNN reported that 16 of the 109 US armored vehicles were destroyed, damaged or abandoned recently. Analysts say that given the scale of the war and the length of the frontline, such losses were well expected. According to the Dutch portal Oryx, the Ukrainian military has lost at least 3,600 pieces of military equipment since February 2022.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4. On June 22, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev, said that Ukraine’s losses in manpower since the start of the counteroffensive campaign had exceeded 13,000. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the Ukrainian army had no success in any direction.

According to Bloomberg, the West admits that Ukraine has sustained significant losses. At the same time, the Politico newspaper quoted Washington administration officials as saying that further assistance to Kiev would depend on the success of the counterattack.