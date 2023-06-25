Greece’s ruling New Democracy winning 40.43% at parliamentary polls — interior ministry

ATHENS, June 25. /TASS/. Greece’s ruling right-wing New Democracy party led by former Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is leading Sunday’s parliamentary elections, the Greek interior ministry said after counting 30.93% of ballots.

The key opposition party, the Coalition of the Radical Left - Progressive Alliance (SYRIZA) of former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, is winning 17.79% of votes. Next are the left-wing PASOK - Movement for Change with 13.30%, the Communist Party with 7.05%, the far-right Spartans party with 4.73%, the right-wing party Elliniki Lysi (Greek Solution) with 4.65%, and the far-right NIKI party with 3.76%

Other parties are not surpassing the three-percent threshold necessary to win seats in parliament. All of them account for 8.28% of votes.