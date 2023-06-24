Iran supports rule of law in Russia - Foreign Ministry

DUBAI, June 24. /TASS/. Iranian authorities support the supremacy of law in Russia and consider events related to the mutiny of the Wagner Private Military Company’s (PMC) as the country’s internal affair, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Saturday.

"Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has described the recent developments in Russia as an internal issue of the country, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the rule of law in the Russian Federation," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a press statement posted on its website.

On June 23, several audio recordings were posted on the Telegram channel of Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. He particularly claimed that his forces had come under attack, which he blamed on the country’s military authorities. In this regard, the Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal investigation into calls for armed mutiny. The Russian Defense Ministry slammed the allegations of a strike on the Wagner PMC’s "rear camps" as fake news. The FSB warned Wagner fighters against following Prigozhin’s orders and called on them to detain him.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address to the nation on Saturday described the Wagner group’s actions as armed mutiny and betrayal, vowing to take tough measures against the mutineers.