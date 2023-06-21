EU to sanction arms manufacturers for Russian armed forces — Dutch Foreign Minister

THE HAGUE, June 21. /TASS/. The European Union, as part of the 11th package of sanctions against Russia, will introduce measures against arms manufacturers and electronics suppliers for the Russian Armed Forces, as well as persons associated with the evacuation of children from Ukraine, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra announced on Wednesday.

"Pleased that the EU has reached political agreement on a new package of sanctions against Russia, including measures aimed at a strengthened EU-approach on sanction circumvention. Thanks to Dutch efforts, the package will sanction, among others, arms manufacturers, those responsible for the abduction of Ukrainian children, and cyber suppliers to Russian intelligence services," he wrote on Twitter. According to him, these sanctions will make it more difficult for Russia to keep its arms industry running

Earlier on Wednesday, permanent representatives of the countries - members of the European Union agreed to adopt the 11th package of sanctions against Russia.

Earlier, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced that the 11th package of sanctions against Russia will be aimed at combating the measures taken by Russia and partner countries to get around Western sanctions. According to European media, the European Commission proposed imposing sanctions against companies that supply sanctioned products to Russia, despite EU bans. The EC noted that the prohibitive measures it proposed as part of the 11th package should block trade in the amount of 11.4 billion euros per year.

This proposal caused heated debate among EU countries, fearing that the extraterritorial nature of such sanctions will further complicate the EU's relations with other countries in the world. According to the European media, the European Commission was forced to soften the wording of its sanctions project twice as a result, so its scope is currently unknown. The previous, 10th package of sanctions was adopted on February 25.