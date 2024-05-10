At least 3 killed in Ukrainian strike at fuel depot in Rovenki, LPR

MELITOPOL, May 10. /TASS/. At least three people were killed by a Ukrainian strike at a fuel depot in Rovenki, LPR, regional Health Minister Natalya Paschenko said, according to the LPR Telegram channel.

"The death toll of the Ukrainian strike at the fuel depot in Rovenki has increased to three," she said. Earlier, LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik reported one person killed.

"In addition, we have seven people injured. Four are in serious condition. One put on a ventilator. Two are in medium condition. All suffered explosion traumas. We have just received a report that there is a child among the injured," Paschenko said, adding that all injured people have been hospitalized.

According to LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik, the Ukrainian forces opened fire at the city of Rovenki, causing fire at the local fuel depot and damaging several houses.