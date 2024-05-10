Israel supports families of 9 killed Russian IDF servicemen — envoy

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Israel regularly supports families of nine deceased Russian citizens, mobilized to the IDF on October 7, both financially and psychologically, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin said told TASS.

She confirmed that nine servicemen with Russian citizenship are still considered killed in action. This number was announced by representatives of the Israeli embassy in early April. The embassy noted that there are many Russians with double citizenship currently enlisted in the IDF.

"I can say that we remain in contact with the families here, in Russia. We not only remain in contact, by the State of Israel monthly supports them financially via the Ministry of Defense, and supports them psychologically. We invite them when we observe the Remebrance day for the fallen," Halperin said.