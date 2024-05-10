Four residential blocks catch fire as Ukrainian attack hits oil depot in LPR

LUGANSK, May 11. /TASS/. Four residential blocks caught fire as Ukrainian forces struck an oil depot in Rovenki in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) late on Friday, LPR emergency official told TASS, citing preliminary information.

"Four residential buildings near the oil depot are ablaze, according to preliminary information," the official said, as he described the fire as very strong.

Presumably, US-supplied cluster warhead ATACMS missiles had been fired on Rovenki, LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik wrote on his Telegram channel. According to him, eight wounded people, including a teenager, have been hospitalized.

Earlier reports said at least three people were killed in the attack.