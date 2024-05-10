Russian government done a lot in difficult conditions — Putin on Mishustin’s candidacy

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin explained his choice of Mikhail Mishustin for the post of Prime Minister by saying that the government under his leadership accomplished a lot in tough circumstances.

"We just met with colleagues to examine the government's performance over the previous years. A lot has been accomplished in difficult circumstances, and it appears to me that it would be appropriate if we kept working together with you, and you continued to serve as the chairman of the government," Putin told Mishustin.

In turn, Mishustin said that the Russian government will not allow pauses despite the upcoming reassignment procedure. "I want to assure you that there will be no pauses in the work of the government. We will continue our current activities," he said.

Putin added that he hopes that parliamentarians will support his choice.