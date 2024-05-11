Three people killed, eight wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk restaurant — official

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Three civilians were killed and eight more wounded when the Ukrainian military shelled a restaurant in Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), wrote on his Telegram channel.

"On the day of the anniversary of our republic, Ukrainian terrorists cynically shelled Donetsk. As a result of the direct impact on the Paradise restaurant in Donetsk’s Kirovsky neighborhood, three civilians were killed: a woman (a restaurant employee) and two men (customers). Now it known about eight wounded [people]," he said.

According to the DPR head, among the injured people was a child - a girl born in 2012. The victims sustained light and moderate wounds.

"One of the US-made HIMARS missiles hit directly the restaurant building, damaging the outer wall and glazing over the entire perimeter of the building as well as outdoor structures. The second [missile] hit a nearby building under construction and damaged the roof," Pushilin added.