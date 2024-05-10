Putin re-appoints Mishustin as Prime Minister of Russia

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, re-appointing Mikhail Mishustin as the Prime Minister of Russia, the Kremlin press office announced.

"In accordance with the point ‘a’ of Article 83 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, appoint Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin as the Chairman of the government of the Russian Federation," the decree says.

The decree enters into effect since the day of signing.

This is the second time Mishustin is appointed as the prime minister. Initially, he was appointed to this office in January, 2020, when the second Dmitry Medvedev cabinet resigned.