Death toll of bus crash in St. Petersburg rises to 7

"According to the St. Petersburg Investigative Directorate, the death toll of the fall of a bus into the Moyka River has increased to seven," the press office said.

A passenger bus fell into the river in downtown St. Petersburg earlier on May 10. According to the authorities, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The police said previously that the driver was detained as a suspect overcharges of violation of rules of traffic and use of vehicles under the Criminal Code of Russia.