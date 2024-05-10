Eight civilians injured as several aerial targets downed over Belgorod

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian air defenses downed several aerial targets near Belgorod, with eight civilians being wounded in the Ukrainian attack, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's borderline region of Belgorod, said, citing preliminary information.

"Our air defense system was activated over Belgorod and the Belgorod District as several aerial targets flying toward the city were downed. According to preliminary information, eight civilians were wounded," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.

While five of the eight injured people have been taken to hospital, the other three chose not to be hospitalized, Gladkov specified.