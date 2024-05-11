Ukrainian troops shell DPR 14 times over 24 hours, killing two civilians

DONETSK, May 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have shelled residential areas in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 14 times in the past 24 hours, killing two civilians, the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported on its Telegram channel.

"Fourteen facts of armed attacks by Ukrainian armed formations have been recorded by the DPR mission at the JCCC over the past 24 hours. Reports were received of two civilians killed and two wounded. Seventeen residential buildings, two motor vehicles, one garbage truck and one civilian infrastructure facility were damaged," it said in a statement.

The mission said that overall, the adversary fired 39 rounds of various munitions.