Russia has no territorial claims to Poland, Latvia or other countries - Putin
Russia, Iran in talks on gas hub, development of Iranian gas fields — Deputy PM
Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said that the country has defined joint projects with Gazprom for $40 billion
India’s import of Russian oil on the rise — petroleum minister
The decline in purchases of Russian oil is not the case in point, Hardeep Singh Puri underscored
Putin's interview with US journalist Carlson bound to enjoy worldwide readership — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, a diverse reaction means that readers have had the chance to absorb and familiarize themselves with the interview
Putin's interview with Carlson to be published on Kremlin website on Feb 9 — spokesman
Dmitry Peskov highlighted that Vladimir Putin gave an interview to Carlson "in Russian, of course"
IN BRIEF: What is known about sale of Russian business of Yandex
According to the decision, Yandex N.V. will cease to be the parent company of the group and will change its name and stop using Yandex brands by July 31, 2024
Musk condemns idea of banning Carlson from coming back to US if he interviews Putin
American journalist Brian Krasenstein noted that the idea of banning Tucker Carlson from coming back to the US contradicts the principles of journalism and information freedom
FACTBOX: What is known about destruction of Nord Stream, Nord Stream 2 pipelines
On the night of September 26, 2022, a pressure drop on one of the two Nord Stream 2 lines was recorded from the onshore platform of Nord Stream 2 AG
Press review: EU tightens aid screws on shaky proxy Kiev and Russia may face oil price war
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 7th
One Syrian serviceman killed, two wounded by militants in Latakia
Seven attacks on Syrian pro-government forces were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the past 24 hours
Elon Musk slams ‘insane’ volumes of US aid to Ukraine
The comment was posted as a response to ex-presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s tweet, accusing the US Senate of an attempt to allocate funds for Ukraine to the detriment of US border security
Russian forces foil two rotations of Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk area
Artillery systems and heavy flamethrowers hit strongholds and areas of the deployment of manpower Ukrainian army, the battlegroup’s East spokesman Alexander Gordeyev told
Fesco ready to substitute Ecuadorian bananas by deliveries from other markets
There will be no shortage of bananas in Russia and if the situation with Ecuador is not resolved, Russia definitely has substituting markets, Andrey Severilov added
Leaked water at Fukushima NPP shows radioactivity 14 mln times above acceptable levels
The water flowed into the soil from a device used to purify nuclear-contaminated water from cesium and strontium
Merkel confirms that Minsk agreements were meant to give Ukraine 'more time'
The pranksters telephoned the ex-chancellor on behalf Ukraine’s former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko
FACTBOX: Explosions in Ukrainian cities
According to Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko, two high-tension electricity transmission lines were damaged
Preparations for Putin’s visit to Turkey actively underway — presidential aide
"The specific time for the visit is being coordinated," Yury Ushakov noted
Over 2,000 resources blocked to protect integrity of Russian election, says media watchdog
According to the regulator, foreign sites and resources belonging to persons recognized as foreign agents are used to spread destructive information ahead of the presidential election
Russian MFA sends strong message against Western meddling in election
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the Russian Foreign Ministry is taking active steps to "prevent Western influence on Russia's domestic political processes"
Moskva container carrier denied bunkering in China — Fesco
According to the chairman of the board, the bunkering denial is related to the Russian beneficiary of carriage
Two Russian ships practice strikes with Kalibr missiles in Baltic Sea
Fire was conducted at small sea targets simulating uncrewed boats and targets simulating enemy warships
Russia vows response to NATO's military buildup near border — diplomat
Maria Zakharova highlighted the fact that over 20,000 troops from various branches of service from 14 countries will participate in the drills which will take place in the northern parts of Norway, Finland and Sweden
Pfizer, Moderna involved in US military-biological activities in Ukraine — top brass
According to Chief of Russian Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Force Igor Kirillov, American specialists are working on testing new medical drugs in circumvention of international safety standards
Moscow supports idea of meeting between Russian, Chinese, Mongolian premiers
Andrey Rudenko reiterated that this year marks the 10th anniversary of trilateral interaction between Russia, China and Mongolia with the first summit in this format held on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in Dushanbe in 2014
Senior Russian diplomat explains to Turkish ambassador why grain deal was terminated
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the meeting was held in support of the telephone conversations between Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Hakan Fidan held on Tuesday
US journalist Tucker Carlson deflects media inquiries about Putin interview
The journalist said that he needed to get a cup of coffee
Tucker Carlson’s interview with Putin to be released at 2:00 a.m. Moscow Time on Feb 9
The interview will be posted on the journalist’s website
Russia, Ukraine engaged in private military-to-military peace talks — Hersh
Hersh said, citing a US official, that Zaluzhny had US backing in holding the talks
Tucker Carlson may be subjected to EU sanctions for interview with Putin
"It seems logical that the [European] External Action Service examine his case as well," Guy Verhofstadt said
Russia sees Checkmate jet as basis for joint aircraft design in Middle East
Checkmate construction makes it possible to adapt it for various missions
Ukrainian army loses up to 310 troops in Donetsk area over 24 hours
The Russian army has improved frontline positions and repelled two Ukrainian attacks near Krasny Liman, the Defense Ministry reported
Tucker Carlson labeled enemy of the country by Ukrainian website
The US journalist is attributed with "participating in humanitarian aggression against Ukraine"
US fails to catch up with Russia on hypersonic systems — Russian Foreign Ministry
Vladimir Yermakov drew attention to the fact that the West had launched an information campaign in an attempt to question the effectiveness of Russia's hypersonic weapons
Carlson may be recognized as foreign agent in US, says human rights activist
Alexander Ionov stressed that the law on foreign agents worked differently in the United States than in Russia
WW3 may begin before Biden's term up, Trump says
Donald Trump specifically said in January that Joe Biden's policy had turned the world into hell and was leading the United States to a bloodbath
Russia upgrades 300 types of arms by Ukrainian experience
Russian experts have analyzed over a hundred western weapons seized as war trophies
Conference on Ukraine without Russia doomed — ambassador to Switzerland
"As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted during an ambassadorial roundtable meeting in Moscow on January 30, 'this is a path to nowhere,'" Sergey Garmonin added
Russia’s Su-57 outshines US fifth-generation fighters, says expert
Russia’s Aerospace Forces will receive 22 Su-57 fighters by late 2024 and their number will increase to 76 by 2028
Shelling damages nearly 20 houses, 57 vehicles in Belgorod Region in one day
Vyacheslav Gladkov noted that damages were detected across Belgorod in 54 apartments in five buildings, nine private residences and 11 households
FSB solves Darya Dugina’s murder, masterminded by Ukrainian secret services
On August 21, a car Darya Dugina was driving exploded
American media celebrity Tucker Carlson interviewed Putin for two hours, US blogger says
"Tucker Carlson tries to stop WW3 in a history-making interview with Putin," Alex Jones asserted
India has no problems with payments for Russian energy — minister
"If any problem arises it will be considered and solved," Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri added
Western sanctions drive Russia’s economic growth — RBC
The Russian economy is able to cope with the sanctions pressure as the country’s dependence on foreign capital is low, its commodities are highly important for the world and the process of establishing local production for the purpose of import substitution is underway, the report says
Kremlin confirms Tucker Carlson interviewed Putin
"I don’t want to rush things: after all, it’s his [Carlson's] interview, and when he is ready to release it, he’ll probably give you all the details," Dmitry Peskov said
US journalist Carlson met with Edward Snowden in Moscow — Semafor
According to the portal, he also met with Tara Reade, an American woman who accused US President Joe Biden of sexual harassment
NATO willing to engage in talks with Russia but doesn’t know how to do it — Putin
The head of state pointed out that the alliance had driven the situation to the current point
US, EU to resist attempts to drag NATO into Ukraine conflict — Scholz
The German Chancellor stressed that the US and the EU countries do not seek confrontation and do not see themselves at war with Russia
Up to 1,8 tons of oil can leak into Baltic Sea due to incident at Lithuanian oil terminal
On Thursday, Orlen Lietuva company reported that about 300 kg of oil spilled due to a technical incident
Kremlin expects Putin’s interview with Carlson to be subject to lengthy, in-depth analysis
Dmitry Peskov noted that any media interview with the Russian leader is a very important event
Russia often hears ‘boogeyman stories’ about China, but sees its peaceful nature — Putin
"China's foreign policy philosophy is not aggressive. Its idea is to always look for compromise," the Russian leader said
Ukrainian border guards catch 38 draft dodgers trying to flee to Hungary
They were men from 11 regions of Ukraine
CIA has ‘no alibi’ over Nord Stream 2 — Putin
When asked who blew up the pipelines during interview with Tucker Carlson, the Russian leader replied with a laughter: ‘You for sure’
US displayed interest in Putin’s proposal to investigate Il-76 tragedy — envoy Antonov
According to Anatoly Antonov, US officials said "it is necessary to get to the bottom of what is this missile, how it got to the Russian border"
Zelensky wants to sack Zaluzhny because of his secret talks with West — Hersh
Commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, says journalist, talks about the possibility of a ceasefire and peace process
Putin describes Ukraine as artificial state
"We have every reason to affirm that Ukraine is an artificial state that was shaped at Stalin's will," the Russian President said
Intergovernmental commission on trade between Russia, Iran to be held on February 28
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak added that the two sides "are working in this area"
Russia urges UNSC to take urgent measures to protect Kosovo Serbs — mission to UN
Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said "developing a sustainable and mutually acceptable international legal solution between Belgrade and Pristina is the only way to establish peace on Serbian soil"
Tensions over transfer of Western missiles to Kiev may get out of control — Russian MFA
Vladimir Yermakov pointed out that no other NATO country apart from the United States had ground-based intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles
American journalist Tucker Carlson leaves Russia — social networks
Users published a photo of Carlson on the night flight from Moscow to Belgrade
Four candidates running for Russian president — election authority
Twenty-five political parties have received the right to participate in the Russian presidential election, Deputy Minister of Justice Oleg Sviridenko said
Red Sea situation deteriorates despite West's efforts — media
According to the source, the amount or the range of weapons that are being used for these attacks is expanding
India stabilizes energy market by importing oil from Russia — minister
Russia more than doubled oil supplies in April-September 2023 to India, which is the world’s third-biggest importer and consumer of hydrocarbons
India wants to acquire assets on oil production in Russia — minister
The sides will continue discussing energy projects in New Delhi, Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri noted
Russian envoy had ‘serious meetings’ in White House, Department of State on Il-76 tragedy
The envoy disclosed that he presented US officials with evidence confirming that the plane was downed by a US-made Patriot missile defense system
Tucker Carlson did not visit Russian embassy in US before trip to Russia — envoy Antonov
Russian envoy Anatoly Antonov told reporters in Washington that "the situation is paradoxical, bewildering"
Ukrainian president’s office publishes decree appointing new commander-in-chief
The head of Ukrainian armed forces becomes Alexander Syrsky
Indian rupees accumulated provide leeway to Russia’s economy — MFA
"The issue of expanding the range of investing Russian companies’ revenues in rupees is being actively discussed through the two countries’ economic agencies," Andrey Rudenko noted
Kalashnikov plans upgrade of AK-12 rifle by Ukrainian experience
The operation in Ukraine confirmed the reliability of the rifle, the company said
UN to focus on resolving conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza in 2024 — secretary-general
Antonio Guterres emphasized that it is important to work for a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine in line with the UN Charter and international law
Issues with settlements will be resolved within Russia-China dialogue — Kremlin
"We are in close contact with our Chinese partners, and we will, of course, settle any issues that occur within the scope of this discussion," Dmitry Peskov said
Ukraine recruiting policemen to assault units in Kharkov Region — head of administration
Such decisions may trigger a crime wave because "there will be no one to maintain law and order in cities, Head of the region’s military-civilian administration Vitaly Ganchev said
West fears strong China more than strong Russia — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that China's econony was growing 5% a year
Putin, Xi sum up expansion of Sino-Russian comprehensive partnership — Kremlin
It was stated again during the conversation that friendly ties between Moscow and China "are at an unprecedentedly high level
EU leaders’ statements about Ukraine out of touch with reality — Russia’s EU envoy
They are finding it increasingly difficult to manipulate the facts about the conflict in Ukraine, Acting Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Kirill Logvinov said
Sweden's decision on Nord Stream dictated by country's accession to NATO — lawmaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, the Swedish prosecutor's office sought to fudge the delicate situation by "stooping to a sham" investigation that conceals the crime, "which primarily caused damage to Germany, the Netherlands and France”
US journalist Tucker Carlson’s stance differs from biased Western media approach — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, all such requests were turned down because those media outlets from the collective West seeking to interview Putin were biased
Russian ambassador calls US criticism targeting Tucker Carlson ‘baseless’
Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov drew attention to the fact that officials and ex-officials in the US "are hurling insults at Carlson, saying that he is kind of an agent, having allegedly received some kind of fee or salary"
Putin has all information about three Russian hostages in Gaza — Russia’s chief rabbi
The meeting with the president, which was also attended by President of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia Alexander Boroda, took place late Wednesday afternoon
EU sanctions on Tucker Carlson to greatly offend American public — Musk
US entrepreneur and billionaire said, If true, this would be disturbing indeed
