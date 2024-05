ST. PETERSBURG, May 10. /TASS/. The driver of a bus that fell into the Moyka River in St. Petersburg lost control of the vehicle, the city transport committee reported.

"The driver of the Taxi company bus, lost control of the vehicle while turning from Bolshaya Morskaya Street to Potseluev Bridge, the bus spun around, broke through the fence, and fell into the water," the statement said.

Representatives of the company and the committee management were sent to the scene of the accident.