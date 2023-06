MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian region of Zhitomir early on Wednesday, the Zerkalo Nedeli news portal said.

Also, the military administration of the Khmelnitsky Region reported a series of blasts on its territory.

No further details are known at this point.

Earlier on Wednesday, reports of blasts came from the regions of Sumy and Cherkassy.

By around 5:40 a.m. Moscow time on Wednesday, all air raid warnings in Ukraine have been cancelled.