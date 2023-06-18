UK to allocate $32 mln to reinforce Ukraine’s cybersecurity

LONDON, June 18. /TASS/. The British government will allocate 25 million pounds (about $32 million) in the next two years for reinforcement of cybersecurity in Ukraine, the British Prime Minister’s Office said in its statement Saturday.

According to the statement, the funding will make it possible to protect the critical Ukrainian infrastructure and essential services by reinforcing Ukrainian cybersecurity capabilities, which will make it possible to detect potential cyber threats from Russia and to respond to them.

The Ukraine Cyber Programme (UCP) is a British project, announced by the UK, which initially allocated about $8.14 million, last year. The second stage of funding implies that the UK will provide 16 million pounds, while other western allies of Kiev will provide 9 million pounds.

According to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, cited in the statement, Russia allegedly attempts to attack Ukrainian cyber-infrastructure, which performs critically important functions: from banking operations to power supply.