West concerned over Ukrainian failures, needs progress to justify aid — newspaper

BEIJING, June 12. /TASS/. The US and other Western countries are growing increasingly anxious over the lack of any substantial efficacy in the Ukrainian army’s actions which failed to deliver on the West’s hopes and its aid to the Kiev regime during the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, China’s Global Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing experts.

"Chinese experts interviewed by the Global Times noted the announcement of Ukraine's counterattack came at a time when anxiety is growing in Western countries, especially the US, as little sign of victory is seen on the Ukrainian side on the battlefield," its article entitled "Ukraine announces counteroffensive under US' pressure" said.

The newspaper quotes Shen Yi, a professor at the School of International Relations and Public Affairs of Fudan University, who reiterates that 15 months have elapsed since the onset of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. According to him, "the US and some European countries urgently need positive progress to convince their domestic public and political forces to continue pouring in military and financial assistance to Ukraine, and to show that their assistance is wise, right and necessary."

According to Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, "the advanced weapons sent to Ukraine by the Western countries won't play a substantial role in turning the tables, as long as Ukraine cannot control the air and lacks field air defense capacity." He also gave high marks to "the density and precision of Russia's battlefield information perception." In Qian’s opinion "the latest developments from both Russia and Ukraine signal that the conflict won't end in the near future."

On June 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed to reporters the onset of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. He noted that the Kiev regime had engaged its strategic reserves but the offensive had not been successful due to the courage and valor of Russian servicemen. The Russian leader also highlighted heavy losses among Ukrainian troops which "surpass classic parameters.".