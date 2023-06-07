UN did not receive official information about ammonia pipeline explosion from JCC

UNITED NATIONS, June 7. /TASS/. UN representatives have not yet received official information about the explosion of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline from the Joint Coordination Center (JCC), Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said at the briefing on Wednesday.

"Sure, we we've seen the reports. We've seen the counterclaims as to what happened to the pipeline. We have not received any official information through the joint coordination center," he said answering a question from TASS.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier on Wednesday that the restoration of the damaged Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline will take 1 to 3 months, if the facility is accessible. "According to preliminary estimates, the repair and restoration work [on the ammonia pipeline] will take about 1 to 3 months, provided that the site is accessible," she said.

Zakharova recalled that the ammonia pipeline was one of the core pillars in the fulfillment of the package agreements signed on July 22, 2022, in Istanbul. "The facility was critical to ensuring global food security," she said, adding that each year, approximately 2 mln metric tons of raw materials for fertilizer production were pumped through it, enough to feed 5 mln people.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said earlier on Wednesday that Ukrainian saboteurs blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkov Region on the evening of June 5, with civilians hurt in the sabotage attack. "At about 9:00 p.m. Moscow time on June 5, a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline near the settlement of Masyutovka in the Kharkov Region. Civilians were injured as a result of this terrorist act," the spokesman said.