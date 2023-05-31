Syria condemns attack of Ukrainian drones on Moscow — source

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Syrian Foreign Ministry has condemned the recent attack by Ukrainian drones on Moscow and the surrounding region, a source at the Foreign Ministry told the SANA news agency on Wednesday.

"Syria strongly condemns the aggression committed by Kiev's drones against Moscow. This step represents a major escalation of NATO's aggression against Russia and a serious threat to international security and stability," the source was quoted as saying.

The source also said that "Syria is expressing its absolute solidarity with Russia and is confident in the ability of the Russian government to prevent such blatant and criminal actions by the Kiev regime, as well as to take all measures to protect Russia’s territorial integrity and the safety of its citizens."

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow and the Moscow Region on Tuesday morning. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, eight unmanned aerial vehicles were used in the attack, and five of them were shot down, while the other three were suppressed with electronic warfare systems. Two people sought medical assistance in Moscow, however, no hospitalization was required. Several buildings sustained minor damage.