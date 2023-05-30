UN condemns any attacks on civilian infrastructure

UNITED NATIONS, May 30. /TASS/. The United Nations condemns any attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure wherever they might occur, United Nations Secretary-General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"We condemn any attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure anywhere those may occur," he said answering a TASS question about the drone attack on Moscow. "It’s also an important point that there is no comparison between recent attacks in Moscow and the massive strikes that we are continuing seeing on Ukranian cities."