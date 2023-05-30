Russian UN envoys meets with IAEA chief — source

UNITED NATIONS, May 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya on Tuesday met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, a source in the Russian mission said on Tuesday.

"Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi," the source said.

Grossi will take part in a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday. He is expected to present a security plan for the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.