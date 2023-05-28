Russia, Belarus fighting with West for multipolar world in interests of all – Lukashenko

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus have to fight with the West for a multipolar world, which is in the interests of both India, China, African and Latin American countries, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday.

"Today, we are fighting for a multipolar world, and this is in the interests of all - both China, and the Indians, and the Arabs, and Africa, and Latin America. This is the most important thing for them. And the fact that we are on this side of the barricade and the West is on the other side is a coincidence because, I repeat, first of all, we were the target of the strike," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.