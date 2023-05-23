IAEA chief thanks China’s top diplomat for supporting suggestions on Zaporozhye nuke plant

VIENNA, May 23. /TASS/. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has thanked Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang for supporting his efforts on creating a safety and security zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

"Comprehensive exchange w/[China’s] State Councillor and FM Qin Gang in #Beijing. Our rich bilateral relationship with #China will continue to grow and improve as its #nuclear energy program advances. Thank you China for decisive support to my efforts to protect #Ukraine’s ZNPP," Grossi, who is visiting Beijing, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Located in Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear facility, having roughly 6GW of capacity, is the largest of its kind in Europe. Russia took control of the plant on February 28, 2022, in the first days of its special military operation in Ukraine. Since then, the units of the Ukrainian army have been periodically shelling both Energodar’s residential districts and the premises of the nuclear station, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems.

In early September, 2022, the IAEA’s mission led by Grossi visited the nuclear power plant. After it left the facility, several IAEA employees stayed behind as observers. Later, the agency published a report calling for the creation of a safety and security zone around the nuclear station to prevent emergency situations due to hostilities. In order to discuss this project, Grossi has been holding talks with representatives from the Russian and Ukrainian sides.