Peace treaty between Baku, Yerevan inevitable, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, May 22. /TASS/. The signing of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan is inevitable, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday.

"We think that the signing of a peace treaty is inevitable and are trying to make constructive efforts to achieve this goal. Naturally, this peace treaty should embrace international norms and principles," he said after talks with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda, in Vilnius.

The Azerbaijani leader also expressed his hope that peace talks between his country and Armenia "will ultimately bring lasting peace to the Caucasus."