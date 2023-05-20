Ukrainian president, Indian PM meet for first time since start of Russia’s special op

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky held a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Saturday.

"I met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of my visit to Japan and participation in the Group of Seven summit," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

It was their first meeting since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

Zelensky briefed Modi on Kiev’s "peace formula" and invited India to join it.

The Ukrainian president earlier met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

Japan is holding the G7 presidency in 2023. The G7 summit is taking place in Hiroshima on May 19-21. According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the Ukrainian president was initially expected to attend the summit online but "expressed a strong wish" to participate in person. He arrived in Japan on a French government plane.