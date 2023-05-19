Hungary blocks EU sanctions against person linked to columnist Kara-Murza case

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Hungary has vetoed EU sanctions on at least one person involved in columnist Vladimir Kara-Murza’s (listed as a foreign agent in Russia) case, the EUobserver online news outlet reported on Friday.

According to EUobserver, Budapest’s decision may be related to Kiev’s reluctance to remove Hungary’s OTP Bank from its list of "international sponsors of war."

The Hungarian foreign ministry did not respond to the portal’s request for comment.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on May 17 that his country would not be able to take part in decision-making on the European Peace Facility and sanctions until its OTP Bank Group was excluded from Ukraine’s list of "international sponsors of war." The bank was put on the list on May 4 because it continues to operate in Russia.

Ukraine’s Strana news outlet wrote on its Telegram channel that the Ukrainian National Bank had demanded OTP Group leave the Russian market. OTP Bank Group CEO Sandor Csanyi said in April that the bank was "under tremendous pressure" from the Ukrainian side for maintaining a subsidiary in Russia.