Russia’s presence in Syria contributes to stability, says top Jordanian diplomat

BERLIN, May 19. /TASS/. The Russian presence on the territory of Syria contributes to the stability in the country, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Hussein Abdullah Al-Safadi said.

"It (Moscow - TASS) is present in Syria. Frankly speaking, Russia is a stabilizing factor compared to the alternative, which would be chaos," the top Jordanian diplomat told the German Der Spiegel weekly.

The armed conflict in Syria started in 2011. In September 2015, at the invitation of Damascus, the Russian armed forces launched an operation to combat terrorist formations on the territory of the country. As a result of the actions of the Russian military and its allies, the Syrian authorities regained control over most of the country's territory.