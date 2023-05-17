More than 30 countries present at MILEX-2023 as observers — Belarusian Defense Ministry

MINSK, May 17. /TASS/. Representatives from more than 30 countries are participating as observers in the 11th International exhibition of armaments and military equipment MILEX-2023, which opened in Minsk on Wednesday, Belarus’ Deputy Defense Minister Andrey Fedin has said.

"There are four countries participating in the exhibition: Russia, Belarus, Iran and China. More than 30 countries are present in the capacity of visitors and observers," he told the media.

Fedin noted that for Minsk Russia was a strategic partner in the defense sector. He described Belarus’ cooperation with China as very active.

"Cooperation with Iran is a new track of cooperation," he added.

According to the Belarusian Defense Ministry, the opening of MILEX-2023, which will run until May 20, was attended by foreign military attaches from 18 countries, including five from NATO member-states.

Over 150 firms from Belarus, Russia, China, Turkey, and Uzbekistan took part in the MILEX-2021 exhibition held in Minsk in 2021.