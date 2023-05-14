UK premier to speak in favor of boosting support for Kiev during G7 summit

LONDON, May 14. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to speak in favor of increasing support for Ukraine during the Group of Seven (G7) summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on May 19-21, his office said in a statement.

"At the G7, the UK will galvanize international action on economic coercion by hostile states and shore up support for Ukraine, as they prepare for escalating military action against Russia," the document says.

During his visit to Japan, Sunak will hold a series of bilateral meetings. He is also expected to make an announcement about a new British-Japanese defense cooperation project.

Next week, the UK premier will also attend the Council of Europe summit in Iceland, where "the focus <…> will be on the threat posed by Russia and collective efforts to prevent illegal migration." The event will take place in Reykjavik on May 16.

"Many of the challenges we are dealing with, from inflation to migration, must be solved by working closely with our international partners," the statement quoted Sunak as saying. "This year’s G7 Summit in Hiroshima comes at a pivotal moment, as Ukraine doubles down in its fight for survival and we deal with complex threats to global peace and prosperity.".