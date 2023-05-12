NBCUniversal's Linda Yaccarino in talks to become Twitter CEO — newspaper

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. NBCUniversal’s head of advertising Linda Yaccarino is in talks to become the new CEO of Twitter, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday referring to people familiar with the situation.

According to the publication, Yaccarino worked at NBCUniversal for more than 10 years. Throughout her career, she has advocated for finding better ways to measure the effectiveness in advertising.

Earlier on Thursday, the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, announced on his Twitter page that he would leave the post of its CEO in six weeks, a new candidate has already been found. According to his publication, the new CEO will be a woman.